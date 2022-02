Deeply saddened by the sudden death of 4 Diaspora Greeks in the village of Buhas, 70 kilometers north of Mariupol

We extend our sincere condolences to the victims’ loved ones and unequivocally condemn the ongoing attacks against civilians

Statement⤵️https://t.co/cmDt1RD3bg https://t.co/mfc3OSy13H pic.twitter.com/iD71NELGKw

— Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) February 26, 2022