The designation by the U.S. is an important step in fighting organised crime in the #WesternBalkans

Dismantling transnational criminal networks contributes to security, stability &improves rule of law in the entire region. The EU is fully engaged in pursuing this common objective https://t.co/VJkUpxkqzr

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) December 9, 2021