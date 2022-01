epa09640299 New Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov speaks at the Parliament in Sofia, Bulgaria, 13 December 2021. The Bulgarian Parliament approved a new coalition government of four reformist formations and led by the economist, Kiril Petkov, co-founder of the recently created anticorruption formation Let's Continue the Changes (PP), which won the 14 November legislative elections. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV