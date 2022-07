epa10070705 EU High Representative Josep Borrell (R), Montenegro's Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic (L) and the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi (C) arrive for a press conference in Podgorica, Montenegro, 14 July 2022. High Representative Borrell and Commissioner Varhelyi visited Montenegro to attend the 11th Montenegro - EU Stabilisation and Association Council, the first one to be held outside of Brussels. EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC