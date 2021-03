A special Air Serbia flight arrives with containers holding 500.000 doses of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from at Belgrade Airport on February 10, 2021. - Serbia has so far inoculated more than half a million of its population of seven million, mainly with the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V and to a lesser extent with the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)