Hello @wizzair! Will you, please, tell me do your pilots know which is the official flag of R. of North Macedonia? On your plane, your pilot is waving a flag that was used 30 years ago. This is the official flag of RNM. Please, tell your pilots not to offend their passеngers! pic.twitter.com/0aFxiXHXuQ

— Биби (@The_BB_) June 13, 2021