Welcome international media re:Djokovic.

Now you see what the people of Australia have had to deal with for 2 years straight.

Mask-Dont mask.Vax-Not that brand tho. PCR-No RAT. Open/close border.

A country full of bumbling politicians who couldnt organise a root in a brothel.

— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) January 5, 2022