Raphael #Varane is almost done to #ManchesterUnited. Agreed personal terms for a contract until 2026 (€12M/year). #MUFC are in advanced talks to reach an agreement with #RealMadrid. #RedDevils are confident to finalize the deal 🔜. No surprise here since last July 6! #transfers https://t.co/YEiCeun1hi

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 19, 2021