#Pele🇧🇷 says goodbye to family and friends from the hospital bed.

Football legend Pele slowly losing battle against Cancer, family says ‘he is very serious.'. 😢🙏🇧🇷

He knows his time is getting close to an end

He lived his dream ❤🥺

He's grateful for life. #brazil #football pic.twitter.com/KI6bvRBVOL

— Robin 🇬🇧 🌍 (@BaprayRobin) December 25, 2022