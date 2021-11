Done Deal! Andriy #Shevchenko will be the new coach of #Genoa. Agreed personal terms for a contract until 2024 (€2M net/year + add-ons). His assistant coach will be Mauro #Tassotti, while Andrea #Maldera is not insert in the staff at now. #transfers

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 6, 2021